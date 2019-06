Even though Border Patrol facilities are not qualified to detain children for the 72 hours stipulated under the Flores agreement, the government says nearly 2,000 migrant children have been detained at any given time for the past several weeks. (This is without taking into account how many migrant children have been transferred to ORR custody and are being held in facilities not on the border.) The U.S. government has been transferring children from one Border Patrol facility to another, despite concerns over health and safety conditions in centres such as the one located in Clint, TX.