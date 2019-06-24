Writer E. Jean Carroll Says Donald Trump Raped Her In A Dressing Room At Bergdorf Goodman

Carroll recounted bumping into a younger Trump at the department store and agreeing to help him choose a present for a woman, when he allegedly led her to an unmonitored dressing room. “The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips,” she wrote. “I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again.” The struggle continues as Trump pins her against the wall and “jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”