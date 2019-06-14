ABC Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran’s brother reportedly died from a heart attack in April while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. This news doesn’t set off any alarms on its own, but John Corcoran’s death marks the seventh American tourist death in the Caribbean country since June 2018. And the eerie similarities between these deaths have us asking a million questions: Are they connected? Was there foul play? Are they coincidental?
Here’s what we know about the tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic so far.
How many tourists have died in the Dominican Republic?
As of the time of this reporting, at least seven American tourists have reportedly died in similar, unexpected ways while traveling abroad in the Dominican Republic, a nation located on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, since June 2018.
Who were they?
On June 12, it was reported that Corcoran’s brother John passed away from an apparent heart attack in the Dominican Republic while on vacation in April. The 60-year-old was found dead in his hotel room by a friend of his. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, though no autopsy was conducted, at least as far as Corcoran is aware, she told TMZ.
On June 10, another American tourist named Robert Bell Wallace, 67, was confirmed to have also died on April 14 under mysterious circumstances, according to the U.S. State Department. Authorities have not provided a cause of death yet, but his niece told Fox News that he became ill after having a drink from his hotel room’s minibar.
On May 30, a Baltimore couple, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day 49, were both found dead in a room at the Grand Bahía Principe La Romana — the couple was meant to check out the day they were found. An early report from a local outlet stated that the couple’s bodies showed no signs of violence. Their causes of death have yet to be determined, but preliminary autopsy reports showed the couple’s bodies had internal bleeding and fluid in their lungs (pulmonary edema); Day had fluid in her brain; and Holmes had signs of a pre-existing condition (an enlarged heart and cirrhosis of the liver).
On May 25, Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old from Pennsylvania, collapsed and died suddenly after having a drink from her room’s minibar — just five days before Holmes and Day were found dead, and in the same resort complex. The Dominican Republic’s attorney general said that according to preliminary autopsy reports, the American tourist died from a heart attack.
In July 2018, David Harrison, a 45-year-old from Maryland, died during his vacation to the Caribbean island country. According to an autopsy report, Harrison died from a heart attack and pulmonary edema — similar to Holmes, Day, and Schaup-Werner. His wife, Dawn McCoy, does not believe that it is a coincidence that so many other American tourists have died of heart attacks or pulmonary edema recently in the country.
In June 2018, a bride-to-be from Pennsylvania died from a heart attack during a trip to the country with her fiancé. Yvette Monique Sport, 51, had a drink from her hotel room’s minibar, took a shower, and got ready to “retire for the evening,” before she suddenly died, according to her sister. Given the similarities with the recent deaths of the Holmes, Day, and Schaup-Werner, Sport’s sister told Fox 29 she is now questioning the cause of her sister's death. “There is something … something dirty at the bottom of all of this,” she said. “She was 51 years of age, relatively healthy, no reason for her to go on vacation and just die so suddenly.”
Where in the Dominican Republic did the deaths occur?
The U.S. tourists who have been found dead in the Dominican Republic in the past year stayed at a few different resorts located in the resort town Punta Cana. Two were at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana: Harrison, who died in July 2018, and Wallace, who died April 14. Four died at various Bahia Principe (a chain of resorts) locations: Schaup-Werner died at Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville resort on May 25; Holmes and Day died at Grand Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30; Sport also died at a Bahia Principe hotel in Punta Cana in June 2018. It is currently unclear which hotel Corcoran was staying at when he passed away in April.
A Colorado couple who stayed at Grand Bahia Principe La Romana last year is suing the hotel chain, alleging that pesticide chemicals on the resort's property made them extremely ill.
Because of increased scrutiny on their resorts, Bahia Principe released a statement on June 7: “We reiterate our firm commitment to collaborating completely with the authorities and hope for a prompt resolution of their inquiries and actions, and will not be making any further statements that may interfere with them.” The company stated that it has received negative backlash as a result of misinformation. The end of the statement took a more threatening tone: “We completely disagree with the dissemination of false information issued publicly which threatens the image and reputation of the company, and the integrity and rights of our employees and their families, reserving, where necessary, the right to take appropriate legal action.”
Are the Dominican Republic deaths connected?
While millions flock to the island for vacation each year, the similarities between these incidents — unexpected heart attacks, some with pulmonary edema and respiratory failure — have given some reason to believe that the deaths are connected. But we're not sure yet. The FBI is reportedly investigating the deaths of Schaup-Werner, Holmes, and Day, who all died within a five-day period in May at the Bahia Principe resort in La Romana.
The agency said further toxicology results on the three deceased tourists could take up to 30 days. “We ask everyone to be patient while these investigations run their course," a statement from the U.S. embassy in the Dominican Republic said.
Robin Bernstein, the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, said that the deaths were isolated incidents, according to Univision.
Family members of the dead have spoken out about their suspicions around the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths. “It was, at first, a little confusing that there was such a strong parallel… it immediately caused serious concern for us,” a family spokesperson for Schaup-Werner, Jay McDonald, told Fox News, regarding the correlation between her and the Baltimore couple’s deaths. “That was beyond coincidence. They died five days after, and the cause was determined to be the same. This just puts this whole thing through the stratosphere — something is going on, and we want to know what it is.”
Is it safe to travel to the Dominican Republic?
Technically, yes. But the U.S. State Department wants you to take heed.
In April, they issued a level two travel advisory for tourists visiting the Dominican Republic, urging them to “exercise increased caution.” The agency warns that violent crimes, like homicide, sexual assault, and armed robbery, are concerns in the Caribbean nation, and suggests that resort areas like Punta Cana are generally safer than urban areas like Santo Domingo. “The wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality on the broader scale,” the advisory reads.
In January, a Delaware mom was severely assaulted while vacationing in the country. She was attacked at the Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana, where she was staying. This February, Smarter Travel wrote up some tips for staying safe in Punta Cana. "Avoid driving in Punta Cana if you can help it," the guide says. "The road conditions and traffic patterns can be dangerous and unpredictable, especially for drivers who are accustomed to navigating U.S. roads." In March, a couple from New York, Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle, crashed their car into the Caribbean, and subsequently died. They were driving to the airport from their resort at the end of their trip.
According to the New York Post, an increased number of tourists have self-reported that they have gotten violently ill while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. However, reports of illnesses at Punta Cana have spiked since the recent news coverage.
