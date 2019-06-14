The U.S. tourists who have been found dead in the Dominican Republic in the past year stayed at a few different resorts located in the resort town Punta Cana. Two were at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana: Harrison, who died in July 2018, and Wallace, who died April 14. Four died at various Bahia Principe (a chain of resorts) locations: Schaup-Werner died at Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville resort on May 25; Holmes and Day died at Grand Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30; Sport also died at a Bahia Principe hotel in Punta Cana in June 2018. It is currently unclear which hotel Corcoran was staying at when he passed away in April.