In June 2018, a bride-to-be from Pennsylvania died from a heart attack during a trip to the country with her fiancé. Yvette Monique Sport , 51, had a drink from her hotel room’s minibar, took a shower, and got ready to “retire for the evening,” before she suddenly died, according to her sister. Given the similarities with the recent deaths of the Holmes, Day, and Schaup-Werner, Sport’s sister told Fox 29 she is now questioning the cause of her sister's death. “There is something … something dirty at the bottom of all of this,” she said. “She was 51 years of age, relatively healthy, no reason for her to go on vacation and just die so suddenly.”