Ivanka Trump Announces Another Global Women's Initiative

She also took part in a roundtable discussion with a bipartisan group of lawmakers — including Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republicans Sen. Jim Risch, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito — about the plan. Ivanka, whose advisor role includes advocating for women and families, said in an interview with Cheddar , "We're now the first country in the world that requires women to be at the table when negotiating peace agreements and mediations."