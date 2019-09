What Ivanka & Her Dad Have In Common: Stealing Other People's Ideas

"Window dressing" is an apt description for Ivanka's proposals overall, and while many of us wish she'd use her position to work for more substantial change, it's unlikely to happen this far into her tenure as White House senior advisor, and with the White House as embroiled in scandal as it is. The influence that conservative women's groups like the Independent Women's Forum (IWF) , which is pushing for the flawed paid family leave program, have on her is painfully similar to how her father operates: With no real ideology or ideas of his own, he is easily swayed by opportunistic advisors. This has already proven dangerous, like when former advisor Steve Bannon authored the " Muslim ban " executive order, the first major upheaval of the Trump presidency which sent many immigrant lives into turmoil. In Ivanka's case, she may not be causing direct harm — but she's certainly not helping either.