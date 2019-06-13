29Rooms Presents The Expand Your Reality Tour in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto & Washington, D.C.
Don't worry, this is definitely real. Refinery29's bold and groundbreaking 29Rooms is coming back in full force this year, and bringing our most buzzed about rooms and experiences to the vibrant cities of Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. It's time to test your boundaries, free you of expectation, and harness your creative spirit. Get ready to Expand Your Reality.
This year's theme, "Expand Your Reality," is more of a feeling than anything concrete. Trust us, when you see what 29 talented artists, creatives, and visionaries come up with when they synthesize their thoughts, dreams, and inspirations into actual rooms, you'll realize that 29Rooms is more than an event — it's an experience.
29Rooms will be hitting these cities throughout the year, with Toronto's Exhibition Place as the fourth stop on the tour. It begins on Thursday, September 26 and is open every day except the 30th until Sunday, October 6. Early Bird ticket prices range from $30 to $39, and general admission tickets are $34 to $49. Score your tickets for Toronto, now on sale, HERE.
See below for information on upcoming tour stops, and prepare yourself for an immersive, mind-bending journey like you've never felt before. Get info and your tickets for these tour stops HERE.
Dallas - Gilley's Dallas
Friday, August 9 - Sunday, August 18
Atlanta - The Works
Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 8 (excluding Labor Day)
Toronto - Exhibition Place, Queen Elizabeth Building
Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, October 6 (excluding September 30)
Washington, D.C. - DC Armory
Friday, October 18 - Sunday, October 27
