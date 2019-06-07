Dark Phoenix Isn’t Quite As Bad As The Game of Thrones Finale, But It’s Close

Thus, we get mortally cringe-worthy lines, like when Raven, questioning Charles’ judgment in sending his X-Men to space to help the U.S. government, reminds him that the women on the team are always saving the men. So much so that maybe they should be called the “X-Women.” (Good one!) Not even Jennifer Lawrence can save cursed dialogue like this, and the rest of the cast suffers a similar fate. Even more distracting is the sheer amount of makeup worn by Jean, Raven, and Storm at any given time in the film. No joke: Raven comes back from space with the most professional-looking smoky eye known to man, while Jean’s pink shimmer and perfect wingtip is expertly reapplied throughout, and remains impeccable even after a stint to Magneto’s mutant haven island with a tropical — and therefore, humid — climate, and several bloody fights. Not only does it feel unrealistic — fighting, presumably, requires one to sweat or at least muss up one’s glorious hair just a little bit — it hammers home the male gaze that feels uncomfortably prevalent throughout the film.