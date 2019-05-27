Jasmine's New Aladdin Song Will Totally Change The Way You See The Original Character

The song isn't the only change, though. Scott’s version of Jasmine has goals and one of them is to rule Agrabah on her own. She isn’t solely focused on Aladdin, like in the '90s film, so it makes sense that she get a big moment to shine and take control. Here, she doesn’t spend a majority of the film crying or lamenting factors outside of her control without doing something to change them. Instead, Scott's Jasmine is a woman constantly, and actively, fighting to be heard.