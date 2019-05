Jasmine's New Aladdin Song Will Totally Change The Way You See The Original Character

After initially singing a few bars at the beginning of the film, the final act of Aladdin sees Scott reprise “Speechless,” written by Pasek and Paul, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” in La La Land. In a dream sequence, Jasmine belts out this uplifting anthem after Jafar becomes Sultan and orders the guards to take her away. She imagines breaking free from the guards and telling Jafar that he shouldn’t underestimate her. “I won’t be silenced/ You can’t keep me quiet/ Won’t tremble when you try it/ All I know is I won’t go speechless,” she croons during the chorus. When the song ends and Jasmine is transported back to reality, she actually does speak out against Jafar and convinces the guards to support her and her father.