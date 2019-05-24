The biggest issue with 1992 Aladdin (while I still love it) is that Jasmine lacks agency, and everything else that comes with a full character, for the entire film. In the original, when her father denies her request to choose her own future husband, she runs and cries at her fountain. Later, Aladdin has to save her from Jafar and the Sultan is the one who changes the law to allow her to marry Aladdin, who's set to become Sultan, despite having no reason to take such a title. She does help trick Jafar by pretending to be under his spell (and making herself a sexual object in the process), but ultimately it is Aladdin who is needed to truly defeat the villain.