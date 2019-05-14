Felicity Huffman Pleaded Guilty In The College Admissions Scandal

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions, and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman wrote in an apology back in April. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community." She also apologized "to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."