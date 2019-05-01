Oprah Is Done With Acting Because It Doesn’t Feed Her Soul

The next time someone asks if you've had a chance to read their email or a roommate wants you to clean the kitchen, kindly inform them that particular activity does not "feed you anymore." That's the answer miss Oprah Winfrey gave when The Hollywood Reporter asked about whether or not she'd be pursuing acting roles in the near future. The talk show host and public figure got her start in acting in The Color Purple in 1985, and most recently played Mrs. Which in A Wrinkle In Time. However, acting is not one of her many upcoming projects.
"I think to be really, really good at it, you've got to do it a lot," she told the outlet about being an actress. "You've got to work at it. And it's got to be something that you have true passion about. I don't think it's something you can dabble in. It was fun to be Mrs. Which, and I did that because I wanted to go to New Zealand and wear the costumes. But no, it doesn't feed my soul anymore."
In fact, although she would get into specifics, the 65-year-old recently turned down a role on Broadway that was "really, really tempting."
Instead, here are some things that do feed Oprah's soul: a show about mental health with Prince Harry and her new, expanded book club. Both are a part of the host's work with Apple, the first being an Apple TV show that "will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."
As for the book club, Apple is taking Oprah's original 1996 creation and multiplying it by 100.
“It is a club, imagine where Apple stores stream a conversation with the author and me live across all devices, across all borders, uniting people to stories that remind us no matter who you are or where you are from, every man, woman and child looks up in awe at the same sky,” she told the crowd at the Apple event back in March. “I want to literally convene a meeting of the minds, connecting us through books.”
Consider my soul fed.
