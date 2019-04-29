The Victims Of The Poway Synagogue Shooting: A Woman Who Protected The Rabbi & An 8-Year-Old Girl

A witness, Danny Almog, 40, had just arrived at the synagogue when he heard six shots. He then heard the screams, “Hide yourself. Shooting! Shooting! Shooting!” Almog told the Los Angeles Times he dropped to the floor and started to crawl towards his children. His father-in-law had thrown his body over the Almog’s two-and-a-half-year-old son to protect him, but he could not find his daughter. Peretz, a friend, had saved the four-year-old girl.