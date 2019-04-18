Are Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Under Criminal Investigation?

All eyes have been on influencer Olivia Jade ever since news broke that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly bribing their daughters' ways into the University Of Southern California. However, it's their other daughter, Isabella Rose, who prosecutors are reportedly interested in. The Daily Mail reports that the 20-year-old received a letter of intent from federal prosecutors earlier this month as part of the ongoing investigation, which matches the Wall Street Journal's report that students suspected of being complicit in their parents' alleged fraud were receiving "target letters" from investigators.
"It is a not-so-veiled threat," a source told The Daily Mail. "[The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts] is making it pretty clear that they have evidence that very strongly suggests she knew of the illegal plot."
This news comes after people noticed that Isabella deleted her Instagram, which was previously private but Refinery29 can confirm is no longer active. While she and sister Olivia have both stayed away from the public eye since news of the indictments broke, Isabella is reportedly still on good terms with her parents while Olivia is distancing herself from her family.
A source previously told People that Olivia "is very angry with her parents" and that she "would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen."
While Olivia is not the daughter currently under the spotlight, William Moran, an attorney who specializes in crisis management at the Otterbourg firm, told Refinery29 that she still could face jail time.
"If Olivia Jade knew and participated, she could face criminal liability," he said. "As long as charges against the parents are pending, the children are still vulnerable."
