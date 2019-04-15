After Isn't Sexy – It's Proof YA Has A Sex Problem

In the YA books I grew up with — like Sweet Valley High, Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, and The Babysitter’s Club series to name a few — sex was either nonexistent, attached to a capital C Consequence (like Pregnancy, Disease, DEATH), or losing your virginity was something you reserved for a magical special occasion like prom, or better yet, marriage. When teens do have sex, like in the Gossip Girl series, characters are doing drugs and literally murdering people, but their physical intimacy is off the page. Cocaine and killers were still more PG than penetration.