Rather than the human-shaped cats in the Broadway musical (that, admittedly, were surrounded by large furniture, but that part isn't as memorable as the humans in cat costumes), the cast of Cats the movie will be shrunk down to cat size through the help of CGI, motion capture, and big-ass chairs and doors to give the illusion that Swift and Elba are tiny kitties scurrying around, according to those in the audience for the presentation. I, for one, love it.