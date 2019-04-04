Uh oh, Cats is going to win an Oscar. At least, that's my prediction after hearing these brand-new details from those in the audience at at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where Universal presented a behind-the-scenes look at the musical adaptation — our first chance to get new info since the cast was gradually announced back in 2018. Taylor Swift is starring in the film alongside Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba, but what's most important is that you know the characters in the movie will be portrayed as the size of actual house cats. Yes. A good sentence.
Rather than the human-shaped cats in the Broadway musical (that, admittedly, were surrounded by large furniture, but that part isn't as memorable as the humans in cat costumes), the cast of Cats the movie will be shrunk down to cat size through the help of CGI, motion capture, and big-ass chairs and doors to give the illusion that Swift and Elba are tiny kitties scurrying around, according to those in the audience for the presentation. I, for one, love it.
THE CATS IN TOM HOOPER’S CATS ARE THE SIZE OF ACTUAL CATS— Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 3, 2019
Behind the scenes footage of CATS reveals all the sets are gigantic, filled with oversized furniture and doorways and whatnot. This sounds like I’m doing a bit but I swear to you I am not— Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 3, 2019
The characters in the Cats movie will be done via mo-cap not makeup ? I’m going to rename it Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Avatar— Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 3, 2019
The behind-the-scenes video, which we can only pray is one day made public, also apparently included more incredible intel.
"No trailer for CATS, but a behind-the-scenes clip -- including Idris Elba talking about looking at the world through 'the cat perspective' and Taylor Swift mouthing "meow" -- proves that this is a very real thing we should all be prepared to reckon with," tweeted Barry Hertz, Deputy Arts Editor/Film Editor at The Globe And Mail.
No trailer for CATS, but a behind-the-scenes clip -- including Idris Elba talking about looking at the world through "the cat perspective" and Taylor Swift mouthing "meow" -- proves that this is a very real thing we should all be prepared to reckon with. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/nVafvGqYuL— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019
While I believe this will be a work of art that I will watch with rapt attention at my earliest convenience on an airplane, Twitter is understandably going a little wild with the information.
Reading reports that Tom Hooper is going to laugh maniacally from behind a curtain during every screening of CATS— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) April 3, 2019
America watching Tom Hooper’s CATS pic.twitter.com/dwvLXZc7un— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 3, 2019
Tom Hooper’s CATS: Expectations vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/FaFXJn7JQO— Jason (@jasonosia) April 3, 2019
But, admit it — now you definitely want to see it. Cats will hit theatres in all its creepy glory December 20, 2019.
