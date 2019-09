Uh oh, Cats is going to win an Oscar. At least, that's my prediction after hearing these brand-new details from those in the audience at at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where Universal presented a behind-the-scenes look at the musical adaptation — our first chance to get new info since the cast was gradually announced back in 2018. Taylor Swift is starring in the film alongside Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba, but what's most important is that you know the characters in the movie will be portrayed as the size of actual house cats. Yes. A good sentence.