Female Con Artists Who Deserve Their Own Movies

The world heard we liked scams and has delivered us more than we can handle. Almost. In 2019 alone we've revisited the alleged fraud committed by Elizabeth Holmes thanks to the new HBO doc, The Inventor, and been knee-deep in court documents after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the FBI has indicted 50 people in a sweeping college admissions fraud case involving actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.
But let's not forget the women who paved the way. Over the summer, Anna Delvey was the scammer of the moment. The New York City socialite took over pop culture after outlets like Vanity Fair and New York magazine detailed her extensive suspect activity that mainly consisted of convincing people and companies to give her money for larger projects while living a lavish lifestyle she could not afford. It all caught up to her in the end, and she's currently in Rikers awaiting trial. However, Shonda Rhimes heard the story and swiftly acquired the rights to Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article for her first project at Netflix. In the end, Delvey might be getting exactly what she wanted.
That's because we currently can't get enough of scammers, and luckily, there's no short supply of totally bonkers female con artists. Throughout history, a handful have popped up in varied and wild ways, scamming their way into fortune and fame through the world of beauty, paranormal, and even ISIS.
Ahead are five more female con artists who should get the Hollywood treatment.