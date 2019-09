Female Con Artists Who Deserve Their Own Movies

But let's not forget the women who paved the way. Over the summer, Anna Delvey was the scammer of the moment. The New York City socialite took over pop culture after outlets like Vanity Fair and New York magazine detailed her extensive suspect activity that mainly consisted of convincing people and companies to give her money for larger projects while living a lavish lifestyle she could not afford. It all caught up to her in the end, and she's currently in Rikers awaiting trial . However, Shonda Rhimes heard the story and swiftly acquired the rights to Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article for her first project at Netflix. In the end, Delvey might be getting exactly what she wanted.