Noah Centineo On His To All The Boys Sequel Rival: I Don't Know Him

John does show up in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix film — just at the very end. He is portrayed in silent cameo by actor Jordan Burtchett. Right now, it's unclear if Burtchett will reprise the role, or if the Netflix film will beef up the part with a brand-new actor. (We do know that John will make an appearance: Lana Condor dropped his name in a teaser for the upcoming film .)