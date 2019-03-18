Paris Jackson Explicitly Denies Report She Attempted To Harm Herself

Paris Jackson has denied that she tried to harm herself. TMZ reported Saturday that Jackson attempted suicide, and she responded directly to the news outlet’s tweet, saying, “fuck you, you fucking liars.”
A source close to Jackson tells Refinery29 that she did have a incident on Saturday morning that required medical treatment but that reports that she was on a 5150 hold along with reports of a suicide attempt were not true.
Jackson responded to a tweet from Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, who offered her support. “I am so upset about @parisjackson who allegedly attempted suicide,” she said in a now-deleted tweet. “We are the product of our parents’ unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart emoji] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter."
Jackson quoted the tweet, saying, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.”
Despite her explicit denial, Jackson is “chillen.” She also denied the claims on Instagram stories with a selfie captioned, “fuck you i’m chillen like bob dylan.”
In the initial TMZ report, the outlet said the police and EMS responded to Jackson’s' Los Angeles home at 7:30 a.m. PST. According to a source, she was transported to a hospital and placed on 5150 hold. LAPD told Refinery29 that they could not confirm or deny any 5150 holds because doing so is against HIPAA rules.
Sources told TMZ the attempt was in direct response to allegations made against Michael Jackson, her father, in the Leaving Neverland documentary. On Friday, she took to Twitter to respond to a Perez Hilton post claiming she wasn’t defending her father.
“I am defending him, in my own way,” she said. “You’re a really smart guyyyyyyyy.”
i am defending him, in my own way. you’re a really smart guyyyyyyyy— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019
She also responded to comments from fans, saying, “My father handled his trials and tribulations with grace, peace, and love. it’s a more effective way of life. I suggest we all take that as an example.”
my father handled his trials and tribulations with grace, peace, and love. it’s a more effective way of life. i suggest we all take that as an example— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019
Another tweet simply said, “Bullshit.”
Prior to this, many of Jackson’s public reactions to the documentary have been criticism around the way the media has covered the story.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566. All calls will be answered in confidence.
