How Puerto Rico Became The Latest Battleground For Abortion Rights

The idea of making abortion harder to access in Puerto Rico has rattled some of the women who’ve terminated their pregnancies in the island. Karla* was not ready to be a mother — far from it. When she found herself pregnant three years ago at the age of 27, she was in a tumultuous relationship, without health insurance, and not in a financially stable position. “I wasn’t ready for a kid,” she told Refinery29. “[Becoming a parent] ] was not viable. It was never an option.” She was around eight weeks along when she terminated her pregnancy and the process was pretty much seamless. “I just Googled it and found a clinic. I made an appointment and two weeks later, it was over,” she said. She was terrified of facing anti-abortion protesters outside the clinic, but that didn’t materialize. Once she got to the clinic the day of her appointment, she was out in 30 minutes. Her dilation and evacuation — a type of surgical abortion — cost her around $300.