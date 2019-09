19 Films Every Woman Should See At Least Once

There are a lot of good movies . You enjoy them, and then you forget them. But some films are special. They open up the door in your heart for characters to move in, and stay forever. Which of us, after seeing Little Miss Sunshine, doesn't often think of Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin) performing her pageant routine with confidence, completely disregarding the collective open-mouthed gape of the adults in the room?