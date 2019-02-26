Essential Viewing For Anyone Fans Of Oscar Winner Regina King

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress just went to the seasoned and talented Regina King. She was all over Oscar prediction lists following her Golden Globe win and of course her incredible and heartbreaking performance in Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk. Surprisingly, this was King’s first Oscar nomination even though she has been making people laugh, cry, and feel inspired on the big and small screens for years. From fairytale adaptations to crime dramas, the actress has evidently taken on every role imaginable. Seriously, it seems like there is no role she can’t tackle.
King has experimented with so many genres throughout her career and appeared in '90s and early 2000s classics that you undeniably love. In honour of her long-deserved Oscar win and, here are King’s most recognizable roles that made you fall in love with her acting chops.