Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel

In a rare interview with Elle (Viard dislikes the spotlight), she detailed their longstanding working relationship. "I immediately dispatch each sketch to each première d’atelier, according to her skills and capabilities. I visualize the show, get things ready for him, decide on materials, coordinate the teams, and liaise with suppliers. I like to think of myself as the one who helps his vision come alive." In turn, Lagerfeld considered Viard his "right and left hand." She added that Lagerfeld was "very sensitive, like all creative people, but very faithful, generous—which might not be what people would guess."