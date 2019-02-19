Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel

But who is Virginie Viard? Lagerfeld's second-in-command for most of his tenure at Chanel, Viard has been bowing alongside him at recent Chanel shows, and took his place at its spring 2019 haute couture event. She first joined Lagerfeld as his intern in 1987, and has remained at his side ever since, including his stint at Chloé in 1992 and his return to Chanel in 1997.