Does Bradley Cooper Have A Shot At Winning Best Actor?

Well, we know how Sean Penn would vote in the Best Actor Oscar race, if he were a member of the Academy. In an op-ed for Deadline, Academy Award winner Penn wrote an invective explaining why A Star Is Born deserves to win it all. Penn especially heaped praise onto Bradley Cooper, the movie's director, writer, and star. "He's made the most successful contemporary love story of all time," Penn pronounced, while encouraging voters to participate in commending the movie while they can.
Penn was compelled to write this op-ed simply because so far voters haven't been commending A Star Is Born, which was considered to be a shoe-in when it first came out last summer. Instead, Rami Malek's performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Christian Bale's in Vice have been battling it out in the Best Actor arena.
But it's not over till it's over. After weeks of Bohemian Rhapsody attracting backlash like a magnet, does Cooper still have a dark horse chance of beating the competition at last? Oscars voting closes on February 19. Let's go through the five nominees and see who has a chance.