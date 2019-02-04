14 Canada Goose Parkas That Will Help Inuit Communities Across The Country

Munick is no longer wrangling rogue beads with sticky fingertips. Now, she’s using the skills passed down from the women in her family to design a one-of-a-kind jacket (or "atigi," the Inuktitut word for “parka”) for Canada Goose in honour of her late grandmother. Munick’s atigi, along with designs by 13 other Inuit women, is part of Project Atigi, an initiative launched by the company to showcase handmade pieces by Inuit seamstresses. The exclusive bespoke collection went on display for the first time Friday at a swanky art space in New York City, on a night that felt like -20 in Manhattan, and was actually -24 in Iqaluit, Nunavut.