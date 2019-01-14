Ivanka & Jared Went On An Anti-Republican Movie Date
Tuesday, January 8
• Everyone (again) reported that Ivanka told People in 2007 she was once invited to be on The Bachelorette.
Wednesday, January 9
• Trump signed the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment (WEEE) Act, which Ivanka strongly supported, into law. It aims to provide support for women-led ventures in developing countries and help women overcome gender-related barriers to economic growth, such as gender-based violence and limited access to education and healthcare. Ivanka started lobbying for the legislation last summer.
• In a new teaser for Family Guy, cartoon Donald Trump gets incredibly inappropriate with cartoon Ivanka.
NOT FAKE NEWS! I’m doing the voice of @realDonaldTrump on next week’s @FamilyGuyonFOX! ? pic.twitter.com/39Mbtj878B— Josh Robert Thompson (@joshrthompson) January 8, 2019
• Ivanka issued a PSA on human trafficking in honor of the president signing a bill into law to combat the issue.
Our Admin is combating human trafficking in the U.S. and around the globe.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2019
Today @POTUS will sign the last of 4 major bipartisan pieces of legislation passed into law in recent weeks to punish perpetrators, protect victims and prevent these horrific crimes. #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/hnVb5qFmAN
Thursday, January 10
• While soaking up the sun in Mar-a-Lago during the government shutdown (as one does), Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner went on a movie date to see Adam McKay's Vice, the controversial biopic of Dick Cheney. (Christian Bale, who portrayed Cheney, thanked Satan for giving him inspiration for the role.) Why did they go see a movie that portrays Republicans as, at best, bumbling idiots, and at worst evil? Who knows?! But they did reportedly walk out toward the end, so maybe they had had enough. Or maybe Ivanka needed to squeeze in one of her thrice-daily meditation sessions before Pilates.
• Ivanka posted a happy birthday message to Jared, "my best friend and the [emoji heart] of my life!"
