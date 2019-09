Why People Are Naming Their Babies Ivanka & Melania

Melania was the fifth fastest-rising baby-girl name in 2017. It increased 720 places to enter the top 1,000 at #930. In 2017, 283 girls were named Melania. "I would guess that at least 280 of them were because people heard and liked the first lady's name," says Redmond Satran. "It's got the ingredients to be a popular name apart from the influence of Mrs. Trump: It's both familiar and exotic, and is similar to some recent names that became more visible and more popular, like...Malia. You might not have to be a rabid Trump fan, or even a Republican, to name your baby Melania, but you have to feel positively about the association because it will be universal in the U.S."