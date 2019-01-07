No One Was More Surprised About Lady Gaga Losing Than Glenn Close

"I’m thinking of my mom, who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life, and in her 80s she said to me, I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything," Close said tearfully. "And it was so not right, and I feel what I’ve learned through this whole experience is that, you know women we’re nurturers. That’s what’s expected of us. We have our children, we have our husbands if we’re lucky enough and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment, we have to follow our dreams, we have to say I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.