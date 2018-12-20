Stranger Things’ fan favourite Detective Hopper (David Harbour) snarked his way through battles with interdimensional monsters. Harbour’s new movie role proves some things never change — except, in this screen appearance, he is pretty monstrous himself.
The new trailer for Hellboy proves that this Dark Horse comics movie is sort of like the lovechild of Harbour’s Netflix series and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise. Yes, Harbour’s red-hued Hellboy wants to save the world, but don’t expect him to act like Superman doing it. This half-demon is an edgy superhero. But I guess it’s easy to have an attitude problem when you’ve been summoned from hell.
Hellboy’s powers (and strength) should serve Earth well, especially considering the monsters roaming. Are these Hellboy monsters as scary as the Demogorgon? That’s up for debate, but the one at the 1:32 mark in the trailer could very well be his cousin.
In addition to the titular character, Hellboy also belongs to a few badass women. Milla Jovovich portrays the villainess Blood Queen in the reboot, while American Honey’s Sasha Lane plays Alice Monaghan, an Irish woman who fights alongside Hellboy. (Check out her accent!)
This isn't the first time Hellboy has graced the big screen. Guillermo del Toro made two Hellboy films in 2004 and 2008 (and had hoped of making a third) with Sons of Anarchy's Ron Perlman in the lead role.
Now, it's Harbour's turn to see red. Check out the trailer below and catch Hellboy in Canadian theatres in April 2019.
