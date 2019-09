After her complaints, Dushku was written off the show, despite being told that she would likely become a series regular in forthcoming seasons. She later entered mediation with CBS, and earned a settlement in exchange for her silence about the circumstances surrounding her departure. Her $9.5 million USD settlement reflects what she would have made in four seasons of being a series regular, per the Times. The agreement was settled in January 2018, the same month women wore all black to the Golden Globes in support of the Time's Up movement. In a statement provided to the Times, Weatherly apologized for his remarks: