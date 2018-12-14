“We need to be educating people about the work that we do. Planned Parenthood does more than any other organization to prevent unintended pregnancies. If that's the goal to prevent unintended pregnancies and reduce the need for abortions then we need to be investing in Planned Parenthood. We also need to understand abortion as part of the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare. I've seen my patient make difficult, deeply personal decisions that are medical decisions. Politicians have no role in deciding for a woman about what's best for their health. Abortion needs to be treated as the normal and common experience that it is. Nearly one in four women in America will have an abortion at some point in her life. Every individual person's decision about their health should be respected and valid.”