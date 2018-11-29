Two days after unveiling the White House Christmas decorations, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump defended her holiday aestethic.
“We are in 21st century, and everybody has different taste,” she told Eric Bolling at a Liberty University event for opioid awareness.
“I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful and you are all very welcome to visit the White House, the People’s House.”
Benny Johnson, a reporter for right-wing conspiracy publication the Daily Caller, did just that and had a seemingly transformative experience he captured in a photo essay. Describing the decorations as “perfect”, Johnson rapturously detailed his visit to the White House, where he “walked into the eerily quiet press room” then “gathered in the freezing cold outside the Palm Room doors of the East Wing” with “only one other reporter” all of which sounds very cheery and definitely not creepy at all.
“The decorations dazzle as one walks from room to room. The old mansion comes alive. Even the much-maligned 'Red Christmas trees of death' would melt the stone heart of the most bitter critic,” wrote Johnson.
Well, consider this stone heart an oozing pile of molten lava! As one R29 staffer put it, "Honestly if Reese Witherspoon did this I would probably think it was cute. It's pretty novel to combine Halloween and Christmas."
And others are rooting for Melania to bring her decorating panache to the masses:
Literally the only thing I genuinely like about this administration is Melania’s White House decorations. They should give her a special HGTV show called “Festive Decor for the Ominously Demented”.— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) November 28, 2018
Television execs if you are reading, please green light this concept immediately.
