Melania Trump Is Dreaming Of A Blood Red Christmas

Leah Carroll
Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images.
Melania Trump would like you to know she heard your criticisms of last year's (wildly under-rated) Narnia Nightmare-inspired White House Christmas decorations and, she doesn't really care! Do U?
In a mesmerizing video posted to Twitter earlier today, FLOTUS takes us on a casual tour of her crimson, topiary-inspired vision: long black coat slung over her shoulders, oxblood opera gloves in hand, she swans through a hallway of blood red cylindrical cones, gazes into a gilded mirror, is watched from above by a bald eagle Christmas tree topper, and admires a wreath made of sharpened "Be Best" pencils. There is a soccer ball ornament. It's set to the score of a Kay Jewelers commercial.
Vanessa Trump, soon to be ex-wife of Donald, Jr. had nothing but praise for her mother-in-law's decorating. "You have done an incredible job @WhiteHouse!" she tweeted. "It's absolutely stunning @FLOTUS! Love you!"
Melania also received raves from Jack Skellington, Lydia Deetz, and Stanley Kubrick.
But not everyone was feeling Mrs. Trump's singular version of holiday mirth.
From her family to yours, Melania wishes you a very pointy and monochromatic holiday season.
