Rose McGowan Is Using Her Instagram to Give People A Voice For #NOvember

In the spirit of American Thanksgiving, McGowan also sent a message to the media, thanking them for their work this year in helping create “a massive cultural reset.” Despite being what she calls the “Year of the Trigger,” 2018 has been fraught with extreme challenges but, McGowan stresses that it hasn’t been without glimmers of hope. “I noticed that over the course of the last thirteen months, the intense stories I was receiving in my DMs were shifting—those at the beginning of the year are very different to those I've received at the end of the year. So many of people's tragedies have been replaced by stories of triumph. I thought you may want to know that there has been a shift. And you have been a part of it.”