Celine To Show At Men's Paris Fashion Week In January

An exact date for the show hasn't been announced yet, but a spokesperson tells WWD that the brand is in talks with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to lock in a time and place. There is also some speculation Slimane will present a few women's pieces, too. If this move is approved, Celine will join the likes of Givenchy, Balenciaga, Gucci, Maison Margiela, and Stella McCartney, who each have co-ed shows on the calendar. WWD noted that LVMH (Celine's parent company) is making a major push into the menswear market. Along with Celine, there is more of a focus on men's clothing at Givenchy , and new designers at the helm of Louis Vuitton and Dior