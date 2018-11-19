After campaigning for a governor who signed into law one of America's most restrictive anti-abortion laws, it's no wonder Ivanka Trump is all #GirlPower for another questionable female politician. Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith — who is in a runoff for her seat against Democrat Mike Espy and a huge ally of U.S. President Donald Trump — has also received glowing praise from the first daughter and presidential advisor. In one tweet, Ivanka thanked her for her "passionate advocacy" and leadership.
Love this #TBT!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 25, 2018
The fact that we met to discuss childcare, paid family leave and other polices critical to supporting working families during your FIRST week in Congress is a great testament to your passionate advocacy of these issues.
Thanks for your leadership!
See you soon. https://t.co/uB4qgvKfs0
However, one side of Hyde-Smith that may not be as Instagrammable for Ivanka is her apparent affinity for public hangings and voter suppression. Recently, Hyde-Smith was caught on camera saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row,” after being praised by a cattle rancher at a campaign event. Hyde-Smith, who is running against a Black opponent in the state that has had the most lynchings, has refused to apologize for the comments, saying it was all just a joke.
Determined to continue saying questionable things on camera, Hyde-Smith also mused that it's a "great idea" to make voting "a little more difficult" for people with liberal political leanings. Of course, Hyde-Smith's campaign said these comments were also in jest. (Maybe she should consider a career in standup, too?) It's rumoured that U.S. President Trump is going to be holding a rally for Hyde-Smith in a last-ditch effort to energize the base before the runoff vote and maybe distract people from the fact that there is currently a petition calling for her removal or resignation from office.
Predictably, Ivanka has not commented on Hyde-Smith's jokes. As evidence through her tenure in the White House, she has a knack for selectively choosing the parts of feminism and social justice she supports, while putting on millennial-pink-tinted glasses for the rest of it.
