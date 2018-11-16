Amy Schumer Was Hospitalized For This Pregnancy Condition

Amy Schumer had to cancel a show during her tour because she was hospitalized for a pregnancy condition called hyperemesis, according to a photo she posted to Instagram. "I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," she wrote. "I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!"
Hyperemesis gravidarum is the most severe form of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). When a pregnant person has lost 5% of their prepregnancy weight due to vomiting and is dehydrated, then it's considered hyperemesis gravidarum. To treat it, people need to rehydrate, and sometimes a hospital visit is necessary so people can receive an intravenous solution, according to the ACOG.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.
You might recall the same thing happening to Kate Middleton when she was pregnant last year. Hyperemesis gravidarumoccurs in approximately 3-10% of pregnancies, so it's relatively common, according to the ACOG. Usually, the symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum show up between weeks 4-6 of pregnancy, but can last until weeks 9-13, according to American Pregnancy. Weirdly, it's unclear why some people get hit with hyperemesis gravidarum, although the most common theory is that it's related to the elevated levels of the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin in early pregnancy.
As miserable and debilitating as hyperemesis gravidarum can be for people, the good news is that nausea and vomiting typically won't affect the baby's health. "Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell!" Schumer wrote, referring to her dog who joined her in the hospital. Here's to hoping she feels better soon.
Advertisement