What Ivanka Did This Week: Planning For Africa & Watching The Snow Fall
Sunday, November 11
• The New York Times published a report detailing the complicated dynamic between Melania and Ivanka Trump. In it, it's revealed that Ivanka will soon follow in Melania's footsteps and travel to Africa, together with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Monday, November 12
• Ivanka posted on Instagram about the California wildfires, saying she is "Sending love and prayers to the people, animals and wildlife affected."
Tuesday, November 13
• It turns out taxpayers spent around $14,000 USD on Secret Service protection for a two-day getaway Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner took to Vermont right after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA.
Wednesday, November 14
• Ivanka had a meeting about "opportunity zones," created through President Trump's tax overhaul, areas with high poverty and slow growth where the government will use tax incentives to draw long-term investment.
Last night with Senator Scott, Sean Parker, @larry_kudlow @SenToddYoung @KayColesJames and the @kempfoundation family discussing how we can empower and uplift distressed urban + rural communities across America through #OpportunityZones! pic.twitter.com/GGYyLPiraQ— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 14, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating the passage of the bipartisan #BUILDAct on the Hill today – transformative legislation that will ensure US foreign assistance is effective in supporting developing countries on their journey to self-reliance. Thank you, Chairman Corker, Senator Coons, Congressman Yoho and Chairman Royce, for getting this across the finish line!
Thursday, November 15
Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump https://t.co/G9kI1C3gXy— Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 14, 2018
• Ivanka posted a pic of her kids watching the first snowfall, and tweeted back at a woman who says she likes to do the same thing: "Me too! ;)"
The joy and wonder of watching the season’s first snowfall! pic.twitter.com/BsS7vi5IqK— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 15, 2018
