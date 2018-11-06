Mac Miller's Cause Of Death Revealed

Mac Miller, who was found dead at age 26 on September 7, reportedly died from mixed drug toxicity, according to Us Weekly. While immediate speculation following news of his death assumed he died from an overdose, an autopsy from the Los Angeles coroner’s office found fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system at his time of death, causing lethal intoxication due to too much of a drug in his bloodstream.
In the wake of his death, Miller's memory has been honoured with vigils from fans and various tributes from his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. While their relationship ended earlier this year, Grande posted a number of photos and videos of the rapper on her Instagram, and most recently mentioned him in her new single, "Thank U, Next."
"Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," she says in the first verse.
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande wrote on Instagram following his death. "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."
