It’s hard to believe that a movie about a band as innovative and eccentric as Queen could be so square. It’s a standard biopic, with predictable ups and downs. A version of everything depicted presumably happened in real life, but this film has never met a nail that it didn’t want to excessively hammer on the head. The moment where the band explains their vision for their fourth studio album A Night At The Opera to EMI executive Ray Foster (Mike Myers!) sounds like it was pulled from a Queen appreciation blog. They will not be limited by genre! They’re crossing boundaries, melding sounds like no one has before! All of this is true, of course, but to hear it come from May and Deacon is cringey and staged enough to make one understand Foster’s impulse to lay his head on the table. (Later, he would be known as “the man who lost Queen,” another point that hits us like a ton of bricks.)