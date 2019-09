I carried every #MeToo story with me as I sat that vigil in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee . As Dr. Ford bravely told her powerful and heartrending story, I added it to the chorus of women shouting “No more” who sat with me in spirit in that small room. I carried every woman who died or was disabled from an illegal abortion. I carried with me the women who will suffer if we don’t reverse the damage our government is doing right now. And I’m going to carry every one of those stories with me into the voting booth, and I am going to vote solely for candidates and ballot measures that uphold the healthcare, humanity and rights of all women.