The Cult-Like Following Of Lululemon Is Stronger Than Ever — Despite Controversies

In February, the former CEO Laurent Potdevin resigned , and although the details are hazy, CNBC reported that his departure was in part because he had an alleged multi-year romantic relationship with an unnamed designer who worked for the brand until 2014. "Lululemon expects all employees to exemplify the highest levels of integrity and respect for one another, and Mr. Potdevin fell short of these standards of conduct," a press release read when Potdevin left the company after five years in the role. Lululemon declined to comment to the New York Times about whether an alleged sexual misconduct allegation ultimately led to Potdevin’s resignation , a seemingly reasonable assumption in the #MeToo era. And when we asked Lululemon about Potdevin's departure, they largely echoed their initial press release in an email response, saying, "We expect all employees to exemplify the highest levels of integrity and respect for one another. Laurent fell short of the company’s standard of conduct in a broad range of instances, and so he left the company." Refinery29 was unable to reach Potdevin for comment.