What Ivanka Did This Week: Hanging With The New Kanye

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Ashley Alese Edwards
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, October 7
• Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner ran the Army 10-Miler race in D.C.
Monday, October 8
• Ivanka shared a Detroit News opinion piece about Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signing an executive order declaring that ex-offenders do not have to check the criminal history box on job applications.
Tuesday, October 9
• After UN Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly resigned from her role, speculation swirled that Ivanka would take it over. However, Ivanka quickly shut that rumour down, tweeting, "It is an honour to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me."
• Ivanka and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence welcomed Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad to the White House.
Wednesday, October 10
• Ivanka tweeted an update about Hurricane Michael, which has battered the Florida Panhandle.
Thursday, October 11
• Ivanka attended the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons meeting and met with human trafficking survivors who work on the task force's advisory panel.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
• Ivanka hung out with Kanye West, who visited the White House and gave an interesting speech inside the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump. Kanye also gifted the president, Ivanka, and Jared with redesigned Make America Great Again hats.
Friday, October 12
• Ivanka retweeted a #tbt post about the time she visited Granite City, IL.
