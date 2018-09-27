Scallop Hems, Perspex Heels, & Micro Bags: Mulberry Is A '60s Dream

Mulberry’s spring 2019 collection may have been presented in Paris, but this season, creative director Johnny Coca took us back to London’s Swinging Sixties. "I was looking at a defining moment in British culture," Coca tells Refinery29 at the brand’s showroom. "The collection is very playful. I wanted to protect Mulberry’s history and show where the brand came from." Mulberry so often reimagines codes from its British heritage, and this time, the key elements of the decade of liberation have been employed to create a collection that is at once nostalgic and contemporary.