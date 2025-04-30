Venus In Aries Is Here — & Now You’ll Believe In The Dream Of Love

Déjà vu, anyone? For the second time in 2025, Venus will be roaming through the sign Aries from April 30th to June 6th. Venus’s retrograde from March 1st to April 12th in the signs Aries and Pisces had us backtracking on our romantic ideals. As the planet of love moves forward, we’re processing our desires and feelings, while relinquishing all that doesn’t seem relevant to our lives. We are reviving and revisiting relationships one last time to determine if we want to continue with them. Now is the last time to assess matters from the past months — particularly when Venus first entered Aries on February 4th. Are you ready? Let’s go!
What can we expect from Venus in Aries Part Deux: Firstly, the post-retrograde or retroshade cycle ends on May 16th (it lasts from April 12th to May 16th). This means we are going over the events from the retrograde that rocked our world. We have until May 16th to suss out matters and gain clarity. Also, we might revisit the past one last time and get closure with exes. Being able to form friendships with former partners could be challenging, so don’t put that pressure on yourself. Take it step by step, and be mindful of what you want. Self-reflection is key now, so we might take ownership of our actions and be accountable for the hurts we’ve caused others.
The only major drawback is that our confidence might start to waver back and forth until May 16th. Then we'll be assertive and self-aware as we move onward through the Venus in Aries journey. And we won’t mince words. Oftentimes, Venus in Aries is straightforward and honest. Confrontation comes with this astrological transit, pushing us to speak up if a situation or relationship isn’t making us happy. The reason is that we are not willing or wanting to compromise. We dictate the rules and formulate the best way to proceed. We are in charge of our lives.
Venus in Aries doesn’t settle for second best. It knows what it desires on a carnal level and will pursue just that. Beyond that, it is known to chase relationships and do the work to get connections going. Venus in Aries sees tunnel vision in obtaining its visions of love, so we’ll only have the patience and gusto to dive headfirst regarding its passions. This astrological placement only focuses on the here and now, making it spontaneous without worries about the future. Being present-minded is essential for Venus in Aries because it cannot think beyond what is in front of it.
Now we get to make choices that are meaningful. Do not take this moment for granted. Use it to better your relationships and cultivate better understanding of ourselves and others. We may even have the chance to enhance our love lives, using the knowledge we now have, knowing versus finding ourselves in the dark before the retrograde.
This time around, Venus in Aries will be more docile and less rambunctious. It wants to believe in the dream of love and will not give to anything less than the idealised form. With Neptune in Aries forming a conjunction with Venus on May 2nd, we will see people fight for what they need and long for in relationships. The last time Neptune in Aries linked up with Venus in the same sign was in the mid to late 1800s, making this an unprecedented time to make personal history. In true Venus in Aries form, the effects of this transit are ours to define.
Important dates for Venus in Aries:
April 30th: Venus re-enters Aries, adding passion and desire to the way we pursue others until June 6th.
May 2nd: Venus forms a conjunction with Neptune in Aries, allowing us to get lost in the dream of our romantic ideals.
May 6th: Venus in Aries harmonises with Pluto in Aquarius, creating power dynamics and jealousy in partnerships.
May 22nd: Venus in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, pushing us to take steps in building affiliations.
June 1st: Venus aligns with the centaur Chiron in Aries, offering us a chance to heal our hearts and spirits.
June 4th: Venus in Aries sextiles Jupiter in Gemini, expanding our personal worlds and universal philosophies.
