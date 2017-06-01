Diese Dreijährige schlüpft in die Rollen berühmter Frauen & ist unglaublich süß dabei

Scouts Mutter ließ sich etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen, um ihrer Tochter Mut zu machen und vor allem, um ihr zu zeigen, dass Frauen stark sind, dass ihre Oma eine Kämpferin ist und wieder ganz gesund werden kann. Sie schauten sich daraufhin Fotos von Frauen an, die Außergewöhnliches geleistet haben, die stark und selbstbewusst ihr Leben bestreiten oder bestritten haben, Heldinnen heutiger und vergangener Tage. Frauen, die ihre Oma bewundert und ebenso solche, für die Scout sich gerade begeistert, zum Beispiel Disney-Heldinnen. Nachdem die Auswahl der berühmten Frauen getroffen war, verkleidete die Mutter ihre Tochter in den ikonischen Looks eben dieser und fotografierte sie anschließend. Die Bilder der Dreijährigen sind aber nicht nur eine Art Hommage an die unglaubliche Kraft toller Frauen, sondern das wohl schönste Geschenk, was eine Oma sich wünschen kann.