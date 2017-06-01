Story aus Entertainment

Diese Dreijährige schlüpft in die Rollen berühmter Frauen & ist unglaublich süß dabei

Insa Grüning
Die Geschichte hinter den folgenden Bildern, für die eine Mutter ihre erst dreijährige Tochter Scout Penelope in den Looks berühmter Frauen fotografiert hat, ist nicht nur wahnsinnig herzzerreißend, sondern auch ein gutes Beispiel, wie man Kindern zeigen kann, was im Leben zählt. Aber von vorn: Als Scouts Oma an Brustkrebs erkrankt, sind Mutter und Tochter auf der Suche nach einem Weg, um die schwere Diagnose zu verarbeiten und die anstehende Zeit voller Sorge zu bewältigen. Wie erklärt man einem Kind, dass ein geliebter Mensch vielleicht sterben bald muss? Denn auch Kinder spüren Ängste und bemerken Veränderungen, die mit etwaigen medizinischen Behandlungen einhergehen.
Scouts Mutter ließ sich etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen, um ihrer Tochter Mut zu machen und vor allem, um ihr zu zeigen, dass Frauen stark sind, dass ihre Oma eine Kämpferin ist und wieder ganz gesund werden kann. Sie schauten sich daraufhin Fotos von Frauen an, die Außergewöhnliches geleistet haben, die stark und selbstbewusst ihr Leben bestreiten oder bestritten haben, Heldinnen heutiger und vergangener Tage. Frauen, die ihre Oma bewundert und ebenso solche, für die Scout sich gerade begeistert, zum Beispiel Disney-Heldinnen. Nachdem die Auswahl der berühmten Frauen getroffen war, verkleidete die Mutter ihre Tochter in den ikonischen Looks eben dieser und fotografierte sie anschließend. Die Bilder der Dreijährigen sind aber nicht nur eine Art Hommage an die unglaubliche Kraft toller Frauen, sondern das wohl schönste Geschenk, was eine Oma sich wünschen kann.
Die gute Nachricht: Scouts Großmutter hat den Krebs besiegt und ist heute wieder gesund. Die schwere Zeit und das Fotoprojekt hat Oma, Mutter und Tochter, also drei Generationen, nicht nur näher zusammengebracht, sondern der Dreijährigen auch beigebracht, dass Frauen genauso stark sind wie Männer, Unglaubliches leisten können und dass es sich immer lohnt, für das Leben zu kämpfen. Und nun seht selbst:

Nothing says #girlpower quite like Frida Kahlo. #scoutstolemystyle

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) am

