Who the fuck is Kirby? Dieser Typ weicht nicht mehr von Kendall Jenners Seite

Insa Grüning
Bisher gingen wir eigentlich davon aus, jedes Mitglied des Kardashian-Jenner-Clans zu kennen. Seit geraumer Zeit taucht jedoch ein gewisser Spaßvogel mit markantem Schnauzer und frisiertem Seitenscheitel verdächtig oft an der Seite von Kendall Jenner auf. Er selbst bezeichnet sich als ihr Zwillingsbruder – und wenn man ihn genau betrachtet, könnte man meinen, das stimmt wirklich.
Denn die beiden teilen nicht nur viele Gemeinsamkeiten, sondern verbringen offenbar auch jede freie Minute miteinander. Ob beim Shoppen in Los Angeles, bei Fotoshootings oder im urlaub am Strand – dieser Typ ist einfach immer dabei.
Ein Blick auf seinen Instagram-Account klärt jedoch auf, um wen es sich wirklich handelt. Der „Fraternal Twin“ des 22-jährigen Models nennt sich Kirby Jenner und outet sich schon als ihr größter Fan. In Wahrheit sind seine witzigen Schnappschüsse, für die er sich kurzerhand in Schale schmeißt und einfach in etliche Instagram-Fotos von Kendall kopiert, täuschend echte Fotomontagen, die seine grandiosen Photoshop-Skills unter Beweis stellen.
Man denkt auf den ersten Blick wirklich, er sei dabei gewesen. Und ja, auch Kendall Jenner höchstpersönlich ist begeistert von seinem Humor. Inzwischen folgen ihm fast 600.000k User bei Instagram. Tendenz steigend!
