Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents are both self-made and highly aware of finances and money. They were always educating me on how to invest and save, but also encouraged me to enjoy the money I earned and use it for things that made me happy. My parents learned very smart financial strategies on their own and I am very grateful for all they passed down to me. They started investing for me before I was born, which has helped me worry less about falling behind on savings. Since they both grew up without much money, my parents were frugal in their own ways and open about limits they think are too much money to spend on certain things. They were always looking for the best price for non-essentials or retail items, but were willing to pay for investment opportunities, real estate, dinners out, gifts, and vacations. They instilled in me that I should be financially independent and not rely on a romantic partner to cover my expenses.