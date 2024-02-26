Occupation: Software engineer

Industry: Tech

Age: 28

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $181,000 (plus a variable bonus and stock vest; last year I got a $34,000 bonus and $85,000 stock vested)

Net Worth: $961,000 ($35,000 in regular bank account; $60,000 in a HYSA; $412,000 in a 401(k); $454,000 in other stock/investment accounts). I don’t own any property or large assets. I live with my partner, but we do not share finances at this point. I do make significantly more money than him, so I tend to either pay more or completely cover certain costs.

Debt: $0

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $4,180

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $2,087.50 for my portion of a one-bedroom apartment with my partner. (The total cost is $3,575, which includes a parking spot and pet rent.)

Electricity: $50 (my half)

Internet: $13 (my half; my company covers the first $75)

Pet Insurance: $24.25 (my half)

Car Insurance: $100

Renter’s Insurance: $10 (my half)

HelloFresh: $120 (my half. This is at most, i.e. if we order a box every week, which we sometimes don’t. I rarely go to the grocery store — maybe once a month.)

Fitbit Premium: $10

Google Storage: $2

Ipsy: $8

Amazon Prime: $12.50

Netflix: $8 (my half)

Hulu: $8

MoviePass: $10

Spotify: $2.83 (I split with five friends)

Sirius XM: $8.50

ClassPass: $0 (currently using a free trial, will probably go up to $60 once the trial is done)

Health Insurance: $0 (my company pays)

Dental Insurance: $8.60 (pre-tax)

Life Insurance: $27.30 (pre-tax)

Long-Term Disability: $43.86 (pre-tax)

Vision Insurance: $3.20 (pre-tax)

Roth 401(k): $2,800 (I use a mega backdoor Roth to contribute to this so I can further max out my retirement savings).



Annual Expenses:

Traditional 401(k): $23,000 (I max this out at the beginning of every year using my previous year’s bonus; my company matches me $11,500 for the year.)

Down Dog: $20 per year (my half)

Credit Card Fee: $95