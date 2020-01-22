7:45 a.m. — I'm out the door! I'm trying to slow down on eating breakfast, because I've gotten into this nasty habit of spending too much money eating out and only eating breakfast because it's comfortable and not because I'm hungry. If I'm hungry, I can get fruit /nuts/etc. in the office before lunch, but I'm usually not truly hungry until lunch anyways. I got $75 in Starbucks and Coffee Bean money for Christmas, though, so telling myself not to go get breakfast before work has been a struggle thus far. Halfway through January and I'm almost out of that money, so soon it'll be easier to quit the habit. I stop at Coffee Bean for a dark chocolate latte and egg and potato wrap. Both are mediocre, but usually Coffee Bean is better than this. Oh well.