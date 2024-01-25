Not only is brass completely eliminated, but my hair texture is noticeably shinier, less frizzy, and all-around healthier looking. You obviously can't touch through a screen, but my hair has never felt softer.



Honestly, I'm thrilled with the result and completely buy into the hype. At a mere $22 a bottle, I feel like I'm going to be saving literal hundreds of dollars to keep my blonde looking fresh and my strands moisturized and healthy. I do have two caveats, though. First, I would definitely advise leaving the masque on for longer than the suggested five minutes — 30 seemed to be perfect for my hair, but other reviewers said they left it in for up to three hours to get their desired brightness. Others say they put it straight on their dry hair for 30 minutes, as if it were a salon toner. I personally don't think that's necessary, but it's possible it'll require a bit of trial and error to find the exact right amount of time to permeate the brass. Second, if you have a white shower (which, most of us do), this will absolutely stain the porcelain if you don't rinse it immediately. The pigment is seriously no joke and requires a quick scrub down if you're a renter who wants to get their security deposit back. Other than that, I see absolutely no drawbacks, and I'm excited to keep using it for my freshest and longest-lasting blonde yet.